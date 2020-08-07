1/1
Martha Bosscher
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Martha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Martha E. Bosscher on August 1, 2020. Martha succumbed to her injuries suffered from an unfortunate accident. Martha, born March 22, 1935, is the daughter Riender and Annechien Beuving (deceased) of the Netherlands, and the oldest sister of Klaas (Dorothy), Luuk (Grietje), Jan (Dini), Geert (deceased) (Hennie), Jack and Shirley (both deceased) Christene (deceased), and Betsie (John). Martha was Predeceased by her husband Hank and her son Robert and is survived by her daughter in law Holly and children Howard (Linda), Marianne, Mieke (Sonya) and Richard (Kim), as well as her grandchildren Joshua (Alicia), Trevor (Courtney), Tyler, Danny, Travis, Jason (Samantha), Krista (Fabian), Blair (Katie), Monica and Christina, and her seven great-grandchildren many, many nieces and nephews in Canada and the Netherlands. Donations may be made in lieu of flowers to "Operation Smile Canada".

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Region News on Aug. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved