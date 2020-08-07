Martha Bosscher

It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Martha E. Bosscher on August 1, 2020. Martha succumbed to her injuries suffered from an unfortunate accident. Martha, born March 22, 1935, is the daughter Riender and Annechien Beuving (deceased) of the Netherlands, and the oldest sister of Klaas (Dorothy), Luuk (Grietje), Jan (Dini), Geert (deceased) (Hennie), Jack and Shirley (both deceased) Christene (deceased), and Betsie (John). Martha was Predeceased by her husband Hank and her son Robert and is survived by her daughter in law Holly and children Howard (Linda), Marianne, Mieke (Sonya) and Richard (Kim), as well as her grandchildren Joshua (Alicia), Trevor (Courtney), Tyler, Danny, Travis, Jason (Samantha), Krista (Fabian), Blair (Katie), Monica and Christina, and her seven great-grandchildren many, many nieces and nephews in Canada and the Netherlands. Donations may be made in lieu of flowers to "Operation Smile Canada".



