Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Martin FROGLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martin "Marty" FROGLEY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martin "Marty" FROGLEY Obituary
It leaves us with great sadness that on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at 9:30 a.m., at Markham Stouffville Hospital in his 58th year, our sweetest loving heart was taken away from us by COVID-19. Dearest son to Maureen Frogley (Late Charles Frogley), cherished brother of Mark Frogley (Saundra), Sandra Marino (aka Frogley), loving uncle to Mitchell, Madeleine and Mark, a special mention to Terry for his kindness towards Marty. Through his many struggles in life, Marty always had a smile. His smile lit up a room. His gentle gesture, a blow of a kiss, meaning "yes" or that he loved you, was heartfelt. But most of all, when we listen to music, we will remember him, as that was his greatest love. Gone too soon, may his beautiful soul rest in peace. "You will be greatly missed, but never forgotten". Thank you to those of you at Participation House, who loved and truly made a difference in Marty's life. Also to Dr. Patterson in palliative care who kept Marty comfortable, saw him take his last breath peacefully and broke it to us gently. Especially to nurse "Kelly" for obtaining his music and for holding his hand when we couldn't. It means so much. *In these trying times please protect the vulnerable, they are counting on you* Donations may be made in Martin's memory at Elpida Autism Foundation. Donations can also be made online at www.ElpidaAutism.com A well deserved celebration of Marty's life will be held at a future date.
Published in York Region News on Apr. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -