It leaves us with great sadness that on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at 9:30 a.m., at Markham Stouffville Hospital in his 58th year, our sweetest loving heart was taken away from us by COVID-19. Dearest son to Maureen Frogley (Late Charles Frogley), cherished brother of Mark Frogley (Saundra), Sandra Marino (aka Frogley), loving uncle to Mitchell, Madeleine and Mark, a special mention to Terry for his kindness towards Marty. Through his many struggles in life, Marty always had a smile. His smile lit up a room. His gentle gesture, a blow of a kiss, meaning "yes" or that he loved you, was heartfelt. But most of all, when we listen to music, we will remember him, as that was his greatest love. Gone too soon, may his beautiful soul rest in peace. "You will be greatly missed, but never forgotten". Thank you to those of you at Participation House, who loved and truly made a difference in Marty's life. Also to Dr. Patterson in palliative care who kept Marty comfortable, saw him take his last breath peacefully and broke it to us gently. Especially to nurse "Kelly" for obtaining his music and for holding his hand when we couldn't. It means so much. *In these trying times please protect the vulnerable, they are counting on you* Donations may be made in Martin's memory at Elpida Autism Foundation. Donations can also be made online at www.ElpidaAutism.com A well deserved celebration of Marty's life will be held at a future date.
Published in York Region News on Apr. 22, 2020