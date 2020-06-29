Martin Veldhoen, 80, of Aurora, Ontario returned to his heavenly home on June 22, 2020 after a valiant battle with Parkinson's and dementia. His devotion to his family and his firm belief in God supported him in his struggle and ultimately gave him peace. Martin was born to the late Dirk and Hilda (Sheerstra) Veldhoen, in Holland on December 25, 1939. The family immigrated to Canada in 1952. The family lived in Cornwall, ON. Martin met his loving wife of 52 years Thea in Burlington, where they were married on August 2nd 1968. They settled down in the GTA area and started a family there. Martin is survived by his wife, Thea; his sons Stephen, Tim and his wife Andrea, Ken and his wife Jennifer; his grandchildren William, Ben, Taylor and Kyle. His sister Joanne and her husband Albert, his sister-in-law Rita and his brother and sister in-law Klaas and Suzanne Dykstra. He has gone to be with his Lord and Saviour, and his late brothers Mertin and Renze and sister in-law Ann. He will be dearly missed by his remaining family. He will be cremated and there will be a private ceremony held at the Thompson Funeral Home in Aurora on Saturday, June 27th at 11am for the immediate family. In the future, pending COVID 19 restrictions being lifted, there will be a Celebration of Life ceremony at Community CRC of Richmond Hill. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ThompsonFH-Aurora.com for the Veldhoen family.
Published in York Region News on Jun. 29, 2020.