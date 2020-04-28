Home

Martyn LANAWAY


1947 - 10
Martyn LANAWAY Obituary
On a warm and sunny April morning, Martyn passed away at his residence at Amica in Newmarket, Ontario. Loving son of Kenneth and Muriel, big brother to John (Janet), proud father of Tanya (Stefan), Marnie (Jason) and Angela (Mark), and even prouder grandfather of Skyler, Zachary, Olsen, Kennedy, Talon and Arlo. Martyn leaves behind an even larger extended family whom he loved dearly which stretches across Canada and all the way back to his birthplace of England. Martyn taught us many lessons in life; the strong bonds of family and friendship, the value of hard work, his commitment to his faith (Trinity Aurora), and the strength and determination to never give up in adversity. Martyn could always find the humour in any situation and his larger than life personality will be missed by all. Always ready with a joke, his quick wit could bring a smile to anyone's face. A heartfelt thank you to the wonderful staff at Amica who loved him like their own. Thompson Funeral Home (Aurora) has been entrusted with assisting his daughters with a private service and an online tribute. Private interment will follow at the Aurora Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family encourages donations to Parkinson Canada (www.parkinson.ca) A celebration of life will be held at a later date when we are able to give him the proper send off he so surely deserves. Until then, one last joke to remember him by: What's better than roses on a piano?..."
Published in York Region News on Apr. 28, 2020
