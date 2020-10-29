Peacefully with her family by her side at Southlake Regional Health Centre, Newmarket on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at the age of 74 years Mary Ann went to be with her Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ. Mary Ann Manning, beloved mother of Colleen Manning (Gary Duffy) of Sutton and Willis Manning of Scarborough. Loving Grandmother of Jordan, Aleah (Mark), Jacob and Ethan-James and great grandmother of Grace. Dear sister of Leona Cribb (Ches) of Marystown, NL and Ivan Kilfoy (Sarah) of Burin, NL. Fondly remembered by her extended family and many friends. Predeceased by the father of her children, Willis Manning (2018). A Celebration of Mary Ann's life will be held in the chapel of the Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. Interment of cremated remains, Queensville Cemetery. Arrangements in care of the Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home, Sutton, 905-722-3274. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, please call the funeral home to confirm your attendance. Memorial donations to a charity of your choice
would be appreciated by the family. Memorial condolences may be made at www.forrestandtaylor.com
