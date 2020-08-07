1/1
At Southlake Regional Health Centre, Newmarket on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at the age of 75 years. Mary Ann Rietvelt (nee Sedore) beloved wife of the late Alvin Raymond Rietvelt. Dear mother of Raymond Walter and his wife Emily and Jeffery Merlin and his wife Patricia. Loving grandmother of Jeffery (Jamie-Lee), Andrew, Paris, Merlin, Hayden and Sara and great grandmother of Ella-Rae and OakLynn. Sister of the late Lee Sedore, the late Wilma Harriss, Glen and Norva Sedore, the late Ray Sedore, the late Harvey Sedore and Walter and Pauline Sedore and sister in law of Freda Sedore. A Memorial visitation will be held at the Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home, 20846 Dalton Road, Sutton on Saturday, August 15, 2020 from 11:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Due to COVID-19 requirements, please call the funeral home at 905-722-3274 to reserve your appointed time. A private Family Memorial Service will follow. Interment, Briar Hill Cemetery, Sutton. Memorial donations to Southlake Regional Health Centre Foundation. Memorial condolences may be made at www.forrestandtaylor.com

Published in York Region News on Aug. 7, 2020.
