|
|
It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Mary-Ellen after a brief illness. Surrounded by her loving family at Matthews House Hospice on February 11, 2020 at the age of 73 years. Beloved wife of 50 years to Gordon Clare. Loving mother of Christopher (Lee-Anne) Clare and Carolyn Clare. Amazing grandmother of Ashton and Emmy-Rayne. The favourite sister of Carol, Linda (Late Jerry), Joan (Late Garth), Kathy (Late Jerry) and Judy (Rod). Mary-Ellen will be fondly remembered by her many nieces, nephews, relatives, former colleagues and friends. Mary-Ellen loved to paint and volunteer. She was a long-time member of staff at Seneca College. Predeceased by brother Jack (Betty) and sister Helen (Late Jack). A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday April 11th, 2020 at the Kings Riding Golf Club (14700 Bathurst Street) King City, Ontario L7B 1K5 from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. Memorial donations to Matthews House Hospice or Southlake Regional Health Centre Foundation would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Peaceful Transition York and condolences may be forwarded to the family through peacefultransition.ca
Published in York Region News on Mar. 3, 2020