1/1
Mary HAAS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully, at North Lambton Lodge, Forest, on Monday, November 23, 2020, Mary Viola (Poulton) Haas, formerly of Grand Bend and Richmond Hill, age 87. Beloved wife of the late Murray Gordon Haas (2004). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Rick and Katherine Haas of Grand Bend. Cherished Nannie of Darryl Haas and her partner Jonathan McNeill and their son Quinn Haas-McNeill. Mary was the last surviving member of Poulton family. Remembered by her nieces, nephews and their families. Predeceased by her parents William Albert and Gertrude Elizabeth (Roelands) Poulton, sister Gertrude Tate and brother William Poulton. At Mary's request, cremation has taken place. A Private Family Service will be held at the T. Harry Hoffman & Sons Funeral Home, Dashwood. A Celebration of her Life will be held in May of 2021 time and location to be announced. Interment Elgin Mills Cemetery, Richmond Hill. If desired, memorial donations (payable directly) to the church of your choice would be appreciated by the family. Condolences at www.hoffmanfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Region News on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
T. Harry Hoffman & Sons Funeral Home
118 Main St
Dashwood, ON N0M 1N0
519-237-3532
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by T. Harry Hoffman & Sons Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved