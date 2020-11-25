Peacefully, at North Lambton Lodge, Forest, on Monday, November 23, 2020, Mary Viola (Poulton) Haas, formerly of Grand Bend and Richmond Hill, age 87. Beloved wife of the late Murray Gordon Haas (2004). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Rick and Katherine Haas of Grand Bend. Cherished Nannie of Darryl Haas and her partner Jonathan McNeill and their son Quinn Haas-McNeill. Mary was the last surviving member of Poulton family. Remembered by her nieces, nephews and their families. Predeceased by her parents William Albert and Gertrude Elizabeth (Roelands) Poulton, sister Gertrude Tate and brother William Poulton. At Mary's request, cremation has taken place. A Private Family Service will be held at the T. Harry Hoffman & Sons Funeral Home, Dashwood. A Celebration of her Life will be held in May of 2021 time and location to be announced. Interment Elgin Mills Cemetery, Richmond Hill. If desired, memorial donations (payable directly) to the church of your choice would be appreciated by the family. Condolences at www.hoffmanfuneralhome.com