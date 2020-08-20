1/1
Mary Hache
It's with great sadness that I announce the passing of my dear wife Mary. She will be greatly missed by our three boys, Steven, Mark, and Paul, our loving grandchildren, and our extended family, all of whom she loved with all her heart. Mary enjoyed sewing and worked from home as a seamstress for K&L Sports and AllPro. Much of her work adorns the walls of the Newmarket Hockey arenas. She also very much enjoyed working at the Southlake Reginal Hospital, in the Cafeteria and later in the SPD Department. Mary loved life, enjoyed being surrounded by people and often housed and cared for those who needed some assistance. She was the best "Helper" as she worked alongside me in my Santa work. She loved music and singing, participating in the Sing- A-Longs at various Newmarket venues, and of course, accompanying "Big Al"... me! Mary passed away peacefully at home, as per her wish. She spent her final day with family who filled her heart with love as they sang her favourite gospel songs to her. Her many friends will miss her very much and she will always remain in our hearts as we remember our last song "The Rose ".

Published in York Region News on Aug. 20, 2020.
