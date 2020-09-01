Passed away peacefully after a brief battle with cancer, at her home with her family at her side in Haliburton, Ontario on Saturday, August 29, 2020. Mary was the beloved wife of 60 years to Howard Brumwell. Loving mother of Paul Brumwell and Karen (Alan) Jenkins. Cherished Nanna of Mary (Joel) Park, Bryan (Jenny) Jenkins, Alex (Alisha) Jenkins and the late Andrew Jenkins. Proud Great Nanna to Leah Park. Mary is survived by her siblings Ellen, Dorothy and Charles; and is predeceased by her brother George. Visitation will take place at the Low & Low Funeral Home, 23 Main Street South, Uxbridge (905-852-3073) on Saturday, September 5, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. In keeping with COVID-19 Regulations from the Bereavement Authority of Ontario all attendees are asked to wear a mask or face covering, maintain social distancing and the capacity within the building will be limited throughout the visitation time. If desired memorial donations to the Haliburton Highland Health Services Foundation or the Canadian Cancer Society
would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences can be made at www.lowandlow.ca