Passed away peacefully at her home in Keswick on Friday, August 14, 2020 at the age of 96 years. Predeceased by her husband John Hills, her brother Ken Rumble, and her sisters Helen Stickley and Lenore Frogley. Beloved mother of Sharon Davis (Karen Michie), J. Russell Hills and Eric Lewis Hills (Cynthea). Cherished grandma of Jason (Carrie), Jeremy (Heather), John (Kearstin), Amanda (Mitchell), Christopher, Vanessa (Paul), Jessica (Daniel) and Cheryl Lynn (Jonathon). Great grandmother of Carleigh, Ethan, Rylan, Liam, Semesa, Katherine, Jett, Caleb and 1 more on the way. Sue will be sadly missed by her extended family and many friends at Cedarvale Lodge. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In memory of Sue, donations made to the Sick Kids Foundation would be appreciated. Sign an online book of condolences at mwbeckerfuneralhome.com