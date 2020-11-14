Passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 in her 84th year. Beloved wife of the late Jannes (John). Dear mother of Tom (Almira), Yolanda, Paul (Jenny) and Dan (Theresa). Loving grandmother of Sean, Tyler, Madison, Amanda, Brayden, Nolan, and Reece. Considering pandemic restrictions, a private family service has taken place on Monday, November 16th at the Dixon-Garland Funeral Home with interment at Elmwood Cemetery. Please visit www.dixongarland.com
for access to the service livestream. The family plans to hold a celebration of life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to Heart and Stroke Foundation and Markham Stouffville Hospital Foundation would be appreciated.