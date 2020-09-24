1/
Mary Margaret ARNOLD
Suddenly on Monday, September 21, 2020 at Markham Stouffville Hospital. Mary was the beloved wife of the late Ernest (2002). She was a loving mother to Jan, Jerry and his wife Nancy, and Michael and his wife Dina. Beloved grandmother of DaleMarie, Jenna, and Kylie. She will be sadly missed by her sisters Ann, Helen, and Teresa. Due to Covid restrictions there will be a private family gathering with a Funeral Mass to follow which is open to family and friends at St. Mark's Catholic Church, 345 Glad Park Ave., Stouffville on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. Interment to take place at Elmwood Cemetery, Markham. Donations to the charity of your choice would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to the O'Neill Funeral Home, Stouffville 905-642-2855.

Published in York Region News on Sep. 24, 2020.
