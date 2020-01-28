|
|
Passed away peacefully at Margaret Bahen Hospice in Newmarket on Friday, January 24, 2020 in her 72nd year. Loving wife of Roger Stephen Meade for 51 years. Beloved mother of Julie Marie Billings (Lou G. Dante) and Stephen Philip Meade (Janice H.). Proud grandmother of Taylor Jacob Billings, Mackenzie Jayden Billings, Justin Alexander Meade and Jordan Andrew Meade. Sister of the late Anne B. LePage (Victor G.), Michael T. Fitzpatrick (Debbie A.), Kathleen R. Fleming (John F.), John J. Fitzpatrick, Margaret E. Fairbarn and Philip J. Fitzpatrick. Daughter of the late Philip Ambrose and Aileen Rita Fitzpatrick. Mary, with Betty O'Malley, created one of the greatest accomplishments in her life, O'Malley's Catering in 1984 up until her retirement in 2010. She was a passionate and active member of her church community, volunteering with Community Bread, a member of the prayer group and delivered the word of God as a lector. Special thanks for the exceptional care that Mary received at Margaret Bahen Hospice and to all her PSWs, doctors and SRT Medstaff nurses. Family and friends attended visitation at the Roadhouse & Rose Funeral Home, 157 Main St. S., Newmarket on Tuesday, January 28th from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral service were held on Wednesday, January 29th at 1:30 p.m. at St. John Chrysostom Catholic Church (Main and Ontario Streets, Newmarket) and a reception followed at Madsen's Gardens, 160 Bayview Parkway, Newmarket. If desired, memorial donations may be made to: St. John Chrysostom Catholic Church (Community Bread) (stjohnchrysostomne.archtoronto.org/Ministries/ministries-of-care-and-compassion/community-bread) and Margaret Bahen Hospice (www.myhospice.ca/support-my-hospice). Online condolence at www.roadhouseandrose.com
Published in York Region News on Jan. 28, 2020