Peacefully passed away at Southlake Regional Health Centre, Newmarket on Tuesday, December 24, 2019. Mary Mount (nee Botterill) of Newmarket at 70 years of age. Beloved wife of the late Rodger Mount. Loving mom of Kathleen (Durwin) Drummond. Proud grandma of Madison and Braydon. Cherished daughter of late Jack and late Dora Botterill. Dear sister of Tom and late David Botterill. A celebration of Mary's life will be held at a later date. In Mary's memory, donations may be made to Stronach Regional Cancer Centre at Southlake Regional Health Centre. Online condolences may be made at www.skwarchukfuneralhome.com
Published in York Region News from Jan. 1 to Jan. 8, 2020