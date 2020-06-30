Mae was born on January 30, 1917 in Midland, Ontario. She married the late Donald Harvey Glass in 1939, and graciously supported him with all his community endeavours. They lived in Aurora until his death in 1998 and she continued to live there until she died peacefully at Sunrise of Aurora on June 24, 2020. Throughout her rich and full life, she enjoyed travelling, baking, curling, and golf; but mostly, spending time with her family. She truly had a wonderful life. She was pre-deceased by her son Donnie and daughter-in-law Kathy. She is survived by her daughter Nancy (Phil). She is also survived by her grandchildren Robert (Line), Cheryl (John), Jennie (Rob), and Amanda, and by her great-grandchildren Brittney, Davis, RJ, Courtney, Rachel, Jocelyn, and Megan. Mom - Grandma - Great-Grandma will be sadly missed, but we know she is at peace and re-united with Don. The family would like to thank the staff at Sunrise of Aurora for the loving care they have provided for her during her stay there. The affection they showed to her was most heartwarming. It allowed her to complete her life in dignity, especially through these difficult times. Donations in Mae's name are welcome to Trinity Anglican Church - Aurora, www.trinityaurora.ca or Southlake Regional - Stronach Cancer Centre, www.southlake.ca Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ThompsonFH-Aurora.com for the Glass family.
Published in York Region News on Jun. 30, 2020.