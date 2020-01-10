|
|
Peacefully at Cedarvale Lodge, Keswick, on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at the remarkable age of 97 years. Predeceased by her loving husband of 47 years, William Thomas (Bill) Ellis, her daughter Sharron Lynne Holmes, son William Thomas Jr. (Tom) and grandson Daniel Knox. Devoted mother of Donna (Barry Knox), David (Louise), Donald (Cheryl), and Gary (Barb). Affectionately known as "Mama Jo" by many people. She was an amazing, loving woman and we feel blessed to have had her in our lives for such a long time. Mama Jo was a long-time member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Royal Canadian Legion in Sutton and Newmarket. She leaves behind her loving family including 18 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, 8 great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. A heart-felt thank you is extended to the staff and volunteers at Cedarvale Lodge for the outstanding care they provided to Mama Jo. She will be truly missed, and in our hearts forever. A Celebration of Life will be held in the spring. Interment of cremated remains, Pine Hills Cemetery, Toronto. Memorial donations to the Salvation Army or a would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements in care of the Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home, Sutton 905-722-3274. Memorial condolences may be made at www.forrestandtaylor.com I'm not afraid of Death, just another door to go through. It's always exciting seeing a new room for the first time. This one will be the most exciting of all because there will be someone already there waiting for me. H. LaGace (Mama Jo's mother)
Published in York Region News on Jan. 10, 2020