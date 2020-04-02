|
Peacefully passed away at Bradford Valley Care Community on Thursday, March 26, 2020. Mary Zima (nee Janosec) of Bradford at 94 years of age. Beloved wife of the late John Zima. Loving mother of John (Judy), Irene Swan and Mary (Keith) Rutledge. Proud grandma of Jennifer, Andrew; Catherine, David; Julie and Mark. Cherished great grandma of Mae, Ian; Jaylin, Daniel, Serena; Chelsea, Alexandra; Cameron, Cassandra; and Evelyn. Dear sister of late Anna Lake and late Irene Silliman. Special thanks to the staff at Bradford Valley for their compassionate care of Mary. A private family service will be held followed by interment at Park Lawn Cemetery, Toronto. Online condolences may be made at www.skwarchukfuneralhome.com.
Published in York Region News on Apr. 2, 2020