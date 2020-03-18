Home

POWERED BY

Services
M.W. Becker Funeral Home
490 The Queensway S.
Keswick, ON L4P 2E3
905-476-7711
Resources
More Obituaries for Marylou CLEMENTS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marylou CLEMENTS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of her family on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the age of 83 years. Dearly loved mother of the late Randy (1970), Becky and Archie (Sophie). Gamma will be deeply missed by her three girls. Marylou will be fondly remembered by her nieces, nephews, extended family and many, many friends. Visitation and Funeral Service was held at the M.W. Becker Funeral Home, 490 The Queensway South, Keswick, on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. In memory of Marylou, please consider making a donation to the Keswick United Church or to the Georgina Animal Shelter & Adoption Centre. Sign an online book of condolences at mwbeckerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Region News on Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marylou's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -