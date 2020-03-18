|
Passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of her family on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the age of 83 years. Dearly loved mother of the late Randy (1970), Becky and Archie (Sophie). Gamma will be deeply missed by her three girls. Marylou will be fondly remembered by her nieces, nephews, extended family and many, many friends. Visitation and Funeral Service was held at the M.W. Becker Funeral Home, 490 The Queensway South, Keswick, on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. In memory of Marylou, please consider making a donation to the Keswick United Church or to the Georgina Animal Shelter & Adoption Centre. Sign an online book of condolences at mwbeckerfuneralhome.com
