Matteo GIOVANELLI

After a long hard fought battle with cancer, 62 year old Matteo Giovannelli of Stouffville Ontario passed away peacefully in his home with family by his side on Friday July 24th 2020 at 10:50 pm. Matteo was a proud and loving husband, father of three sons, two daughter in laws and the Nonno of his most prized possession... Seven beautiful grandchildren, whom he loved and adored so greatly. Matteo was born in Centro Incoronata, Provincia Di Foggia, Italia and began his journey in Toronto at 16 years old as he joined his sister and two brothers to start a life in the country they all dreamt of as children in Italy. After learning the trade as a big engine mechanic and body man, Matteo quickly made friends wherever he went and was always known for helping family, friends & neighbors whichever way he could. Matteo would give you the shirt off of his back if he could. From Scarborough, to Markham and finally making his presence felt in Stouffville as well, Matteo was always happy to hand out vegetables to those who visited his home or let you taste his homemade wine. Matteo loved to surprise neighbors with snow blowing their driveway or fixing any sort of small engine yard equipment, not before giving you a lecture on why it wasn't working. Famous for saying "you gotta check the oil" or "take care of your family". Matteo will be missed by every one. Dad, its only been four weeks and we miss you so much already. We still cant believe you are gone. We will do our very best to look after our family and keep our memories close to our hearts. We'll talk later... Love you dad.



