1/1
Matthew Gordon WALKER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Matthew's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
After a long and courageous battle, passed away peacefully at Toronto General Hospital, on Friday August 21, 2020, in his 49th year. Loving son of Beverley and Gordon Walker, brother of Andrew, brother-in-law of Preeti and Uncle of Finn and Olive. The family would like to thank the Doctors and Nurses at Southlake Regional Health Centre and Toronto General Hospital. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later time. If desired, memorial donations may be made to The Liver Foundation of Canada at www.liver.ca On-line condolence at www.roadhouseandrose.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Region News on Aug. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved