After a long and courageous battle, passed away peacefully at Toronto General Hospital, on Friday August 21, 2020, in his 49th year. Loving son of Beverley and Gordon Walker, brother of Andrew, brother-in-law of Preeti and Uncle of Finn and Olive. The family would like to thank the Doctors and Nurses at Southlake Regional Health Centre and Toronto General Hospital. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later time. If desired, memorial donations may be made to The Liver Foundation of Canada at www.liver.ca
