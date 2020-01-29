|
WOOD, Matthew 'Matt' Thomas Suddenly, while attending St.Lawrence College in Kingston, Ontario on Thursday, January 23, 2020, at the age of 21 years. Matt, beloved son of Letty McIvor and Philip Wood of Keswick, Ontario. Dear nephew of Hugh McIvor (Joan) of Aurora, Doug McIvor of Mississauga, Steve Wood of Richmond Hill, Colin Wood (Debbie) of Newmarket, Jeff Wood of Lefroy, and Brendan Wood (Karen) of Vancouver. Loving cousin of Scott, Jeremy, Jennifer, Brian, Joel and Krista. He will be greatly missed by his friends, both in Keswick and Kingston. A celebration of Matt's life will be held at a later date and time, to be announced. In memory of Matt, donations to CAMH or to Kids Help Phone would be appreciated. Sign an online book of condolences at mwbeckerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Region News on Jan. 29, 2020