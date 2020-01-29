Home

POWERED BY

Services
M.W. Becker Funeral Home
490 The Queensway S.
Keswick, ON L4P 2E3
905-476-7711
Resources
More Obituaries for Matthew WOOD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Matthew Thomas "Matt" WOOD

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
WOOD, Matthew 'Matt' Thomas Suddenly, while attending St.Lawrence College in Kingston, Ontario on Thursday, January 23, 2020, at the age of 21 years. Matt, beloved son of Letty McIvor and Philip Wood of Keswick, Ontario. Dear nephew of Hugh McIvor (Joan) of Aurora, Doug McIvor of Mississauga, Steve Wood of Richmond Hill, Colin Wood (Debbie) of Newmarket, Jeff Wood of Lefroy, and Brendan Wood (Karen) of Vancouver. Loving cousin of Scott, Jeremy, Jennifer, Brian, Joel and Krista. He will be greatly missed by his friends, both in Keswick and Kingston. A celebration of Matt's life will be held at a later date and time, to be announced. In memory of Matt, donations to CAMH or to Kids Help Phone would be appreciated. Sign an online book of condolences at mwbeckerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Region News on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Matthew's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -