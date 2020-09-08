Peacefully at Riverwood Senior Living, Alliston, on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at the age of 93 years. Mavis Rose Powell beloved wife of the late Gordon Ambrose. Loving mother of Stephen Bland (Dale) and Matthew Bland (Brenda) and step-mother of John Ambrose (Irene), Carole Ambrose and Mary Ambrose. Predeceased by her daughters, Heather and Elizabeth Bland and step-sons Peter and Robert Ambrose. Dear Nana of Christopher (Sheena), Mark (Courtney) and Morgan (Abby) and Step-Nana of Haydon. Great-Nana of Olivia, Savannah, Lacey and Tucker. Funeral Service was held in the chapel of the Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home, Sutton, on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. with visitation one hour prior. Interment, Briar Hill Cemetery, Sutton. Memorial condolences may be made at www.forrestandtaylor.com