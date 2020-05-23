Passed away peacefully at Bradford Valley Nursing Home on May 20, 2020 in her 99th year. Wife of the late Alex Hopkins. Predeceased by her parents William and Mary Oliver (Trivett) and her four brothers, Avery, Elven, Howard and Leon. Sadly missed by her sons William (Sandra), John (Pat) and Murray, grandchildren Heather (Rick), Evan (Gisella), Matthew, Jason (Christine), Danielle (Josh) and Ryan. Proud great-grandmother of Nicholas, Diana, Isabella, Tristan, Hope, Lily, Ollie and Ella. A celebration of life will be held at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Roadhouse and Rose Funeral Home. On-line condolences at www.roadhouseandrose.com
Published in York Region News on May 23, 2020.