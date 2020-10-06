Suddenly at her home in Keswick on Thursday October 1, 2020, at the age of 31 years. Melissa, beloved daughter of Margaret McCreath (née Coghlan) and Steve Hamstead of Keswick and grandaughter of Peggy Coghlan of Nappanee. Loving partner of Corey Boyle of Keswick. Cherished sister of Steven McCreath (Tina Power), of Willow Beach. Melissa will be greatly missed by her niece Myia, nephews Carson and Teagan, and many friends. Private family service. Arrangements entrusted to the M.W. Becker Funeral Home, Keswick, Ontario. Sign an online book of condolences at mwbeckerfuneralhome.com