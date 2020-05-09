Passed away peacefully at Mackenzie Health Centre, Richmond Hill, Ontario on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at the age of 60. Dearly loved husband of Mary. Loving father of Laura (CJ), Kim (Erik) and Ryan (Rachal). Cherished Poppa of Violet, Kenzington and Hudson. Beloved son of Barbara and the late Frederick. Dear brother of Cathy (Marilyn), Sandy (Scott) and Vicki (Christine). Michael will be missed by his extended family and many friends. Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. In memory of Michael, donations made to Diabetes Canada would be appreciated. Sign an online book of condolences at mwbeckerfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Region News on May 9, 2020.