Surrounded by his family, covered with loving hugs and kisses, following a brief but valiant and courageous battle with an unbeatable foe. Michael died peacefully at his home with his beloved wife and high school sweetheart at his side, Johanne of Woodville, Ontario. Loving father of Rachel (Dan Mark) of Kirkfield and Justine (David MacInnis) of Cannington. Cherished 'Poppa' of Gabriel and Samuel. Dear son-in-law of Bud and Anita Wilson of Priceville, Ontario, and brother-in-law of Colleen Wilson of Queensville, Ontario. Private. Arrangements entrusted to the M.W. Becker Funeral Home, Keswick, Ontario. A celebration of life will take place post Covid-19 pandemic. In memory of Mike, donations to Community Care City of Kawartha Lakes - Hospice Services would be appreciated. Sign an online book of condolences at mwbeckerfuneralhome.com


Published in York Region News on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
