Peacefully at Parkview Home, Stouffville on Saturday, May 23, 2020 in her 86th year. Beloved wife of the late Walter. Dear mother of Shirley and her husband Alan Davisson; Stephen and his wife Kathleen; William and his wife Abbey. Loving grandmother to Alicia, Joshua (Haylee), Brittany (Ben), Israel, Kalliope, Tallulah Pearl and Ash. Great-grandmother to Presley. Sister of Dorothy (Barkey). Predeceased by her brothers Bruce and David. Sister-in-law of Eldon Brillinger and Milly Sider. Interment Heise Hill Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.