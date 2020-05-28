Mildred Marie BRILLINGER
Peacefully at Parkview Home, Stouffville on Saturday, May 23, 2020 in her 86th year. Beloved wife of the late Walter. Dear mother of Shirley and her husband Alan Davisson; Stephen and his wife Kathleen; William and his wife Abbey. Loving grandmother to Alicia, Joshua (Haylee), Brittany (Ben), Israel, Kalliope, Tallulah Pearl and Ash. Great-grandmother to Presley. Sister of Dorothy (Barkey). Predeceased by her brothers Bruce and David. Sister-in-law of Eldon Brillinger and Milly Sider. Interment Heise Hill Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.


Published in York Region News from May 28 to May 29, 2020.
