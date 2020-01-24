|
|
Passed peacefully at Woodhaven Long Term Care in her 103rd year. Predeceased by her loving husband Stan. She will be deeply missed by her daughter Susan, son-in-law Gary, the Bevan family, and good friend Donna. Miriam and Stan immigrated from England in 1948 and moved to Markham in 1954. Miriam was well known in the neighbourhood for her love of gardening, animals, and walking everywhere. She was a crossing guard for many years at Hwy 7 and Cosburn Road accompanied by her devoted dog, Lady. Miriam was a caring neighbour and looked after many of the elderly people in the neighbourhood. Her greatest joy was looking after the children of two families, the Luftman girls, and the Bevan boys, Jason and Kurtis. They brought great joy to her life. Miriam and Susan were so blessed to have such a wonderful friend as Donna Massel who helped Miriam in her later years. The family would like to thank the caring staff of the Markham Village unit at Woodhaven LTC. There will be no service at this time. Donations may be made to an animal . Condolences may be left at www.dixongarland.com
Published in York Region News on Jan. 24, 2020