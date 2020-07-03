Monty passed peacefully, surrounded by family at MacKenzie Health hospital in Richmond Hill after a brief illness. Monty will be deeply missed by his wife Judy and children Kevin Simon (wife Krista Nagel and children William and Lily), Sarah Brown, and Andrea Stramaglia (children Keegan and Adelea). Monty was the brother of Linda Galbraith. Brother-in-law to Al Galbraith, Joanne Brown & David Enright, and Carrie Brown & Elden Fulton. Uncle to Amanda Crowley and Kerri Galbraith. Monty’s big loves were his family, friends, cottage, hunting, fishing, gardening, single-malt scotch, flashlights and collecting rocks. Due to COVID-19, the funeral is private. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to consider a donation in Monty’s memory to Epilepsy Canada. Condolences can be left on the R.S. Kane Funeral Home Website.