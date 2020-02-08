|
The Bishop Family is greatly saddened by the loss of Murray Edward Bishop, who passed away peacefully with family at Unionvilla on January 25, 2020 in his 90th year. Murray was born on September 30, 1930 in Richards Landing on St. Joseph Island Ontario. He is survived by his wife Florence, son Robert, daughter Susan, daughter-in-law Anne and cherished grandchildren Shannon and Jersey. Murray was an officer in the RCAF stationed in Greenwood, Nova Scotia where he met his wife Florence in 1953. From there they moved to Toronto and eventually settled in Markham working at Ontario Hydro. Murray enjoyed life in Markham and was involved with St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, coaching youth soccer and many other volunteer activities. Murray was a tireless worker and most enjoyed helping others in his neighbourhood. Murray is greatly missed by the many close neighbours he was privileged to know. A Memorial Service will be held at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, 143 Main St. N., Markham, on Saturday, February 22 at 1 p.m. Reception to follow. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Society of Canada.
Published in York Region News on Feb. 8, 2020