It is with great sadness to announce the passing of Murray Powell of Aurora on July 6, 2020 at the age of 83. He is at peace and has reunited with loving wife Fay (deceased) and his twin sister Marlene (deceased). Murray is survived and will be forever missed by loving daughter Sherri (Peter Washington), son David, sisters Colleen and Donna, nieces and nephews and most of all Nicole and Victoria to whom he was a devoted and loving grandpa. Murray spent 33 years at North York Hydro (now Toronto Hydro) and was a life member of the York Region Amateur Radio Club. A celebration of life will take place at a later date and time in lieu of visitation and funeral service. We wish to thank everyone for their kind words and condolences to help us through this sad time. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society
in memory of Murray is appreciated. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ThompsonFH-Aurora.com
for the Powell family.