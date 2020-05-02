Passed away peacefully at Margaret Bahen Hospice, Newmarket on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at the age of 82 years. Dearly loved mother of John Perry (Beverly), Robert "Bob" Perry (Kalpana), Sharon Frost (Jeff Maracle) and Linda (Jim Wilson). Cherished Nana of Daniel (Nicole), Garrett, Michael and Brittany (Chris). Beloved great-Nana of Peyton, Wyatt, Mya, Faith, Brianna, Makayla, Jordan and Christopher. Predeceased by her grandson Donovan and her brother John Gilligan. Myrna will be sadly missed by her extended family and many friends. Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Many thanks to everyone at Southlake Regional Health Centre and Margaret Bahen Hospice for the wonderful care given to Myrna and her family during her stay with them. In memory of Myrna, donations made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. Sign an online book of condolences at mwbeckerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Region News on May 2, 2020.