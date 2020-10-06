1/1
Myrtle E. BENNETT
Peacefully at Mariann Nursing Home on Friday, October 2, 2020 in her 95th year. Devoted wife of the late Douglas. Loving mother of Barbara (Terry) Chilvers. Adoring Grandma of Shawn and Crystal. Great Grandmother of Kyra and Madison. Due to the Covid pandemic, a Celebration of Myrtle will be held in 2021. If desired, donations to Mariann Nursing Home or the Richmond Hill Presbyterian Church would be welcomed. Online tributes may be left at www.marshallfuneralhome.com


Published in York Region News on Oct. 6, 2020.
Marshall Funeral Home
10366 Yonge Street
Richmond Hill, ON L4C 3B8
