Peacefully at Southlake Regional Health Centre on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at the age of 67 years. Beloved wife of 31 years of John Campbell of Keswick. Loving mother of Liam Campbell (Robyn) of Keswick, Sarah Campbell (Chris Bice) of Markham and John Campbell (Karen) of Burlington. Cherished grandmother of Hayden, Nathan, Audrey, Dylan, Olivia, Chloe and Jordan. Dear sister of Beverly (late Scott Kirkpatrick) of Palgrave, Lynda Walsh (George Simhoni) of Hillsburg and Murray Walsh (Lynn) of Ridgeway. She will be dearly missed by relatives and friends. Private family service. In memory of Nancy, donations to the Canadian Liver Foundation would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to the M.W. Becker Funeral Home, Keswick, Ontario. Sign an online book of condolences at mwbeckerfuneralhome.com