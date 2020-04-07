|
|
Tragically on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at the age of 33 years, Nathan Big Canoe a proud member of the Chippewas of Georgina Island F.N. began his spirit journey. Loving father of Nahlia Breanna Big Canoe. Beloved son of Deanna Big Canoe. Dear brother of Lyla (Troy), Emily, Faith, and Christian. Reunited with his brother Isaac Barrington. Lovingly remembered by the vast number of his nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. Visitation was held at the Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home, 20846 Dalton Road, Sutton, Monday, April 6, 2020. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Nathan's life will be held when circumstances permit. Notification will be posted. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Georgina Island United Church, to support mental health/addiction education initiatives. Memorial condolences may be made at www.forrestandtaylor.com
Published in York Region News on Apr. 7, 2020