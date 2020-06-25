nee Anthony Jean WILSON
Passed away peacefully at Village of Taunton Mills on Sunday June 21, 2020 at the age of 96. Jean was predeceased by her loving husband Al. Cherished mother to Kevin. Beloved grandma to Tyler and Kyle. Jean was born in Whitevale to Ewart and Jenny Anthony. Loving sister to Marion, Eleanor, John, Joyce, Shirley and Donald. Due to the current health situation, the family will be having a private burial at Elmwood Cemetery on Thursday June 25. In lieu of flowers donation may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Canadian Cancer Society.


Published in York Region News on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
