nee Fairbarn Verla BRAY
Passed away peacefully at Southlake Regional Health Centre on Monday, June 29, 2020 in her 94th year. Predeceased by her loving husband Earlby Bray. Beloved mother of Gary (Linda) and Bonnie Friese (Karl). She will be dearly missed by her grandchildren, Darren Bray (Melissa), Lesley Bray (Bryce Kramer), Susan Slipacoff, Stephanie Slipacoff, Darryl Friese (Jessica), Shanna Bafaro (Chris) and Erin Bilan (Bob) and great-grandchildren Cameron, Jack, Shaye, Eve, Hannah, Michael, Ashton, Rylee, Easton, Nora, Cole, Knox and Brie. A private funeral service will be held at Roadhouse & Rose Funeral Home followed by entombment at Newmarket Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation, Canadian Cystic Fibrosis Foundation or the Southlake Village. Online condolences at www.roadhouseandrose.com


Published in York Region News on Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
