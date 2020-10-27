1/1
Nellie Doreen (Forrest) DUNN
Passed peacefully at Markham Stouffville Hospital on October 21, 2020 in her 95th year. Predeceased by her loving husband Cecil. Devoted mother of Nancy Norris and John Dunn. Caring grandmother of Holly, Michael, and Kara, and great-grandmother of Olivia, Malcolm, Leah, Brandon, Kiya, and Azelia. Will be fondly remembered by her friends and neighbours. Donations may be made to the Markham Stouffville Hospital Palliative Care or a charity of your choice. Condolences may be left at www.dixongarland.com


Published in York Region News on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dixon-Garland Funeral Home
166 Main Street North
Markham, ON L3P 1Y3
