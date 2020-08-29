1/
nee: Harding/ Howard Kathryn Edith AXFORD
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share nee:'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away on August 18, 2020 at 80 years old, in Mississauga, ON. Formally of Port Bolster, ON. She is survived by her sons: Ernest, Christopher and James: her daughters Robin and Julia-Anne and their respective spouses; 18 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. She will now join her beloved husband Charles and son Theadore on the next journey. She will be sadly missed and forever in the hearts of those left behind. Kathryn will be laid to rest at Briar Hill Cemetery. Sutton ON, September 4, 2020 at 11 a.m. A celebration of life for Kathryn will be announced at a later date. Please email julie.axford@bell.net if interested in attending.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Region News on Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Basic Funerals and Cremation Choices, Inc.
2345 Stanfield Road
Mississauga, ON L4Y 3Y3
877-229-7077
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Basic Funerals and Cremation Choices, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved