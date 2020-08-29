Passed away on August 18, 2020 at 80 years old, in Mississauga, ON. Formally of Port Bolster, ON. She is survived by her sons: Ernest, Christopher and James: her daughters Robin and Julia-Anne and their respective spouses; 18 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. She will now join her beloved husband Charles and son Theadore on the next journey. She will be sadly missed and forever in the hearts of those left behind. Kathryn will be laid to rest at Briar Hill Cemetery. Sutton ON, September 4, 2020 at 11 a.m. A celebration of life for Kathryn will be announced at a later date. Please email julie.axford@bell.net if interested in attending.



