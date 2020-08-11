Now at rest and lovingly remembered by her family and friends. Born October 6, 1931 in Edmonton AB, moving with her family as a child to Westlock AB and then to Vernon BC and later, at the age of 11, to Toronto ON. Died on August 6, 2020 in Toronto in her 89th year. Predeceased by her dear husband, John Robert Lonergan (of Sutton ON), and later in life, by her loving companion, Frank Matt (of Sutton ON). Dearly beloved mother of Susan Lonergan (of Toronto), Robert Lonergan (of Toronto) and Brian Lonergan (Lesley) (of Newmarket), and dearly beloved grandmother of Corinne, Meghan (Matt) and Keily. Loving aunt to many nephews and nieces, both on the Hartman and Lonergan sides of the family. Predeceased by her loving parents David Ewald Hartman and Regina Hartman (Dederer), and by her infant and toddler siblings, Clara and Ewald, who passed away before Evelyn's birth. Also predeceased by her beloved siblings and their beloved spouses, Willa Fraser (Lloyd) (of Burnaby BC), Lillian Alton (Keith) (of Peterborough ON), and H. David Hartman (Wina) (of Tottenham ON). Dear sister of Lola Sneyd (the late William) of Toronto ON. Evelyn enjoyed her careers at Bell Canada and later at Allstate Insurance. For many years, she volunteered for The Canadian Cancer Society
during their Daffodil Drives. After retirement, she was an active member and volunteer at TELCO (Bell Canada retirees club) where she was on the Executive for 13 years responsible for arranging monthly guest speakers for the club, and also volunteering in making Heart Pillows for heart surgery patients in hospitals. She was also a member of the Parkway Overcomers club for many years and enjoyed attending their monthly meetings, luncheons and day trips. She will be dearly missed by her family and many friends. A special thank you to both the Temmy Latner Centre for their excellent at-home-palliative-care support, and to the Palliative Care Unit of Baycrest Hospital. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to either the Canadian Cancer Society
or to the Canadian Mesothelioma Foundation.