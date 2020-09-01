1/1
née Hooper Mary Hazel BRUMWELL
1940-06-12 - 2020-08-29
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share née's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully after a brief battle with cancer, at her home with her family at her side in Haliburton, Ontario on Saturday, August 29, 2020. Mary was the beloved wife of 60 years to Howard Brumwell. Loving mother of Paul Brumwell and Karen (Alan) Jenkins. Cherished Nanna of Mary (Joel) Park, Bryan (Jenny) Jenkins, Alex (Alisha) Jenkins and the late Andrew Jenkins. Proud Great Nanna to Leah Park. Mary is survived by her siblings Ellen, Dorothy and Charles; and is predeceased by her brother George. Visitation will take place at the Low & Low Funeral Home, 23 Main Street South, Uxbridge (905-852-3073) on Saturday, September 5, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. In keeping with COVID-19 Regulations from the Bereavement Authority of Ontario all attendees are asked to wear a mask or face covering, maintain social distancing and the capacity within the building will be limited throughout the visitation time. If desired memorial donations to the Haliburton Highland Health Services Foundation or the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences can be made at www.lowandlow.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Region News on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Low & Low Funeral Directors
23 Main St. S.
Uxbridge, ON L9P 1M8
(905) 852-3073
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Low & Low Funeral Directors

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved