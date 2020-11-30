Beloved wife, mother, (great) grandmother, aunt and friend, passed away peacefully at the age of 93 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 in Keswick, Ontario. Phyllis is predeceased by her parents Florence Lee Whiting (née Barlow) and George Lee Whiting, her brother Dr. Graham Lee-Whiting, as well as her daughter Patricia Wilson. She is survived and sadly missed by her husband and best friend, Thomas Wilson, her children Tim, Terry, Ron and Susan along with all her grandchildren (Chris, Keli, Tom, Rob, Jim, Matthew, Kate, Jesse, Leah) and many great-grandchildren, along with her dear cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. As well, Phyllis was very fortunate to have caregivers, Sheila, Carolyn, Mary Ellen, Sunary, Heike, Fiona and Frank, who in her last years and final days were of great comfort. Phyllis, who grew up in Iroquois Falls, was a farmerette during World War II and helped ensure food was on the tables of families across Ontario during wartime. Phyllis met Thomas Wilson when he was stationed in Iroquois Falls with the Canadian Army at a prison facility for German soldiers. They married on Valentine's Day in 1948 and were together for 72 years. Their enduring love for each other was an inspiration to all who knew them. Phyllis and Tom went on many great adventures together, spending winters in Florida with their friends at Rambler's Rest Resort in Venice, traveling across the continental United States to participate in square dancing and round dancing events, visiting national parks and spending time with family in British Columbia. They also had some wonderful trips, including Alaska, Hawaii, and England. Through their journeys they met many wonderful people who became their very close friends. Phyllis was a very intelligent, gracious, loving, generous family woman and friend, with a gentle soul and quiet determination to accomplish whatever she set out to do. She was an active member of Christ Church Anglican, Roches Point, coordinating and volunteering at countless Church activities over the years including the Women's Auxiliary and Junior Auxiliary. Phyllis was the office manager for the family-owned mechanic shop, T. W. Wilson Services Ltd., an auto repair shop and gas station, for almost 50 years. She was known and admired for her bookkeeping prowess, and a whiz at changing oil, checking tires, or serving her customers' gas. Phyllis had many talents, including playing the piano beautifully, sewing clothes and bedding for her family, and playing and winning countless card games with family and friends. As a child she was quite an athlete, winning countless trophies for track and field, and she enjoyed playing broomball as an adult in the Keswick Women's League. Phyllis' wit was infamous among family, as she was a genius card player who knew the rules better than anyone else and was an excellent strategist. Phyllis was always quick to lend a hand, an ear, or a witty joke to bring some laughter to whomever needed it. Phyllis made everyone she met feel special and loved. Her warmth and kindness will always be with us because love, true love, lasts forever. A private family funeral was held at the M.W. Becker Funeral Home, Keswick, Ontario on Monday, November 30, 2020. Interment took place at Christ Church Cemetery, Roches Point, Ontario. In memory of Phyllis, donations made to Christ Church, Roches Point would be appreciated. Sign an online book of condolences at mwbeckerfuneralhome.com