Passed away surrounded by loved ones on October 28, 2020 at the age of 61, after a courageous year-long battle with cancer. Sue will be remembered as a woman who touched the lives of many people throughout her lifetime. Sue's greatest love was her family; she would proudly speak about her grandchildren to anyone who would listen. She was a loving and caring wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend who always put other people and their happiness first. Sue was the devoted wife of Tim, loving mother to Sarah (Mike Bubnic), Erika (Kyle Duddy) and adoring grandmother to Liam and Brynn, Addison and Mackenzie. Survived by her father Wallace Lewis, brother and sisters; Heather, Sharon, Elaine (Stephen Pegg), Mark, Michael (Berta), Carey and Cathy. She will be fondly remembered by her in-laws Jim FitzGerald, Deborah, Cameron (Cici), Scott (Victoria), Warren (Kerri-Ann), Jason (Lisa) and her 24 nieces and nephews and 13 great nieces and nephews. Her body may have left this world but the memories of her love, infectious laugh and smile will never be forgotten. A celebration of life will be held in the spring/summer of 2021. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Low and Low Funeral Home, 23 Main Street South, P.O. Box 388, Uxbridge, Ontario L9P 1M8 (905-852-3073). In lieu of flowers, donations on Sue's behalf to the Colon Cancer Society
of Canada would be appreciated by the family. For online condolences, please visit www.lowandlow.ca