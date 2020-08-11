Peacefully at Southlake Regional Health Centre in Newmarket on Thursday August 6, 2020, at the age of 52 years. Beloved daughter of the late Ralph and Gertrude Rogers (née Wilkins) formally of Keswick. Loving sister of Diane (Mike Smith) of Gettysburg, PA, Doug Rogers, Debbie (the late Tom Tremblett) and Darlene Rogers, all of Keswick. Cherished aunt of Crystal, Christopher, Joshua, Jessica, Jennifer, and Kimberly. The family received friends (respecting current COVID restrictions, mandatory masks and social distancing) at the M.W. Becker Funeral Home 490 The Queensway South Keswick, Ontario on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. In memory of Denise donations to Southlake Regional Health Centre would be appreciated. Sign an online book of condolences at mwbeckerfuneralhome.com