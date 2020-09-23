1/1
nee Tanner Kathleen Clarice "Kay" POLLON
It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Kathleen Pollon on Monday, September 21, 2020 at the Newmarket Health Centre in her 98 year. Loving wife for 37 years of the late Ralph Pollon. Loving mother of Brian (Maryanne), Faye (Bob), the late Keith (Paula) and proud grandmother of 6 grandchildren, Dan, Darren (Donna), Neil (Amanda), Allison (Jason), Chelsey (Jason) and Brandon. Great Grandmother of 5, Preston, Morgan, Cheyanne, Jade and Tenley. Kathleen also leaves behind 1 brother Cecil (Anne) and many nieces and nephews. Kathleen was a resident of Newmarket Health Centre for 14 years. The family wishes to thank the staff for their excellent care. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Roadhouse & Rose Funeral Home. Due to COVID restrictions a private family interment took place at Elgin Mills Cemetery, Richmond Hill on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to Canadian Cancer Society. Online condolences at www.roadhouseandrose.com


Published in York Region News on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Roadhouse & Rose Funeral Home
