Passed away suddenly on Thursday, June 25, 2020 in her 88th year. Beloved wife of the late Rudi Dimpfel for 54 years (each other's first and only loves). Isabel was dearly loved by her devoted sons Mark (Carol) and Glen (Deena), her late daughter April and her grandchildren Brett, Nicholas (McKaea), Annalee and Joshua. Sister to Helen (Baker) and Ian, both predeceased of Scotland. Isabel was kind, supportive and tremendously proud of all her grandchildren. Isabel was a proud Canadian with roots and family in Scotland. She was born in Scotland and emigrated to Canada in the 1950s where she and Rudi met and built a family, life and a close circle of friends in Richmond Hill. Isabel worked as a medical assistant for many years. She was always supportive and present for all her children's and grandchildren's education and activities and was also very involved in the church. She was a fierce Scrabble competitor and impossible to fool with an uncanny knowledge of English words and diction. Widowed 5 years ago, Isabel remained positive and strong for her family and was supported by a wonderful circle of friends who she spoke with and met regularly at Grandma's Bakery in Oak Ridges for coffee, discussion, and companionship. She will be dearly missed by all her family and friends. Unfortunately, due to Covid-19 restrictions, visitation and service will be limited to family and invited friends. A private family entombment will follow the memorial service. As an expression of sympathy and in lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the Mackenzie Health Foundation or Oak Ridges Brethen in Christ Church. Online tributes may be made at www.marshallfuneralhome.com