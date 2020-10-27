1/
Neil Clare MARLATT
Passed away peacefully at Southlake Regional Health Centre on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at the age of 89. Predeceased by his beloved wife, Barbara. Loving father of Paul (Marie), Brenda (Robert), Jeffrey and Jason (Felice). Cherished Grandpa of Samantha, Christopher, Owen, Graham, Rebecca, Jenna, Katrina, Richard, Jacob, Jessica and Thomas. Survived by his brother Guy Marlatt and his wife Jean. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. A Private Celebration of Neil's Life will be held at Taylor Funeral Home, Newmarket. Online condolences may be made at www.taylorfh.ca.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Region News on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Taylor Funeral Home - Newmarket
524 Davis Dr.
Newmarket, ON L3Y 2P3
(905) 898-2100
