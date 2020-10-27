Passed away peacefully at Southlake Regional Health Centre on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at the age of 89. Predeceased by his beloved wife, Barbara. Loving father of Paul (Marie), Brenda (Robert), Jeffrey and Jason (Felice). Cherished Grandpa of Samantha, Christopher, Owen, Graham, Rebecca, Jenna, Katrina, Richard, Jacob, Jessica and Thomas. Survived by his brother Guy Marlatt and his wife Jean. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. A Private Celebration of Neil's Life will be held at Taylor Funeral Home, Newmarket. Online condolences may be made at www.taylorfh.ca
